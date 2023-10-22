Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott made some excellent defensive plays in NLCS Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which left Bryce Harper praising him as the 'best second baseman in the league.'

In a post-game interaction, the Phillies first baseman was in awe of Stott and didn't mince his words while declaring him the best in the league.

"He's the best second baseman in the league. I'll put him against anybody. I don't care who you are. You're not better than Bryson Stott," Harper said via MLB Network.

Apart from Saturday's game, Stott has been exceptional at second base in the entire league. In the regular season, Stott ranks first in MLB fielding stats at second baseman in total chances (602), fewest errors (5), putouts (235) and FLD% (0.992). Moreover, he made 362 assists, 72 double plays and 347 outfield assists.

Having made his debut in 2022, Stott has already made his way to the 2023 Gold Glove Award finalist.

Everything about NLCS Game 5; Phillies vs Diamondbacks

After losing two consecutive games at Chase Field, the Phillies won Game 5 6-1 and has taken a 3-2 lead in the NLCS series.

Zack Wheeler was sensational on the mound as he pitched 7.0 innings for one earned run on six hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. Not only that, even the Phillies bullpen was on point and didn't give up any run, denying Arizona a comeback. On the other hand, Zac Gallen went for four earned runs in 6.0 innings pitched.

For the Phillies, catcher J.T. Realmuto drove in two runs along with one home run. Bryce Harper had another impressive outing on the plate as he went 2-4, including two hits and one home run. Phillies' leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber continued his red-hot form and smoked one home run. Moreover, infielder Bryson Stott also contributed with two hits and an RBI.

With the win, the Phillies are a win away to advance to the World Series. The NLCS series will carry on at Citizens Bank Park, where Arizona will face their first elimination game of this postseason.