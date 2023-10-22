Kyle Schwarber has brought out his best during the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger helped his side win 6-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a solo blast that set plenty of records including the most home runs by any batter in NLCS history.

In the game on Saturday, Kyle Schwarber coming into bat in the sixth innings hit a 2-0 81 mph knuckle curve by Arizona starter Zac Gallen deep into center right field to extend Phillies lead to three runs. The ball traveled 461 feet with an exit velocity of 114 mph. Immediately after Schwarber, Bryce Harper went back-to-back as the Phillies dealt further damage on Gallen on the mound.

Schwarber's home run was his 20th postseason history and most by a left-handed batter. He extended his own record after he surpassed the great Reggie Jackson who had 18. The Phillies batter has taken comparatively less at-bats in achieving the feat.

But more importantly the solo blast was his fifth in this current series and 11th in NLCS history. In doing so, he went past Albert Pujols for the most homers in the NL's showcase series.

Teammate Bryce Harper had some sweet words for Schwarber after the game. He described him as a country strong as someone well-built yet having the power to back his game.

"He's country strong," Harper said.

Kyle Schwarber needs to keep hot streak alive for the Phillies

After two back-to-back All-Star apperances in 2021 and 2022, Kyle Schwarber wasn't hoping for a .197 regular season this year. Despite being under the Mendoza line, the 30-year-old was able to hit the second-most home runs in the NL with 47.

The Phillies need five more wins to do one step better than last season. If Schwarber is able to keep his slugging percentage, it looks promising.