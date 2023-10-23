Bryce Harper's staredowns during the 2023 postseason have been the subject of much debate. However, one of the Philadelphia Phillies slugger's recent interactions seems to have come for all the right reasons.

True to form, Harper has once again played a huge role in his team's postseason success. In Game 5 of the NLCS on Saturday night in Philly, Harper showed fans at Citizens Bank Park why he is under contract until the early 2030s.

After becoming the first Philadelphia Phillies player to steal home in a playoff game, Bryce Harper connected for his fifth home run of the postseason. The 440-foot jack came off Zac Gallen of the D-Backs in the sixth inning and put the Phillies up 4-0.

As Harper rounded the bases, the 31-year-old appeared to fixate on an object in the crowd. While the stare was momentary, various media outlets did not fail to notice it and asked Harper about the gesture after the game.

According to the Las Vegas native, celebrated Team USA swimmer and close personal friend Michael Phelps drew his attention. Phelps, a personal friend of Harper's, was on site to throw out the first pitch at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, for Game 5.

With 23 total medals, Phelps is more decorated than any other Olympian ever. Having retired in 2016, Phelps was named Sportsman of the Year and resides locally in the Phoenix area.

For Bryce Harper, the solo bomb was his fifth home run of the playoffs. Now the owner of a team-best OPS of 1.272, Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will play for a shot at their second consecutive World Series appearance on Monday evening in Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper is commanding the same kind of iconic status as Michael Phelps

Despite being retired, Phelps is still regarded as one of the foremost American athletes in modern history. Harper, meanwhile, is playing at a level that few others can aspire to. Already, the outfielder-turned-first baseman demonstrated the fastest-ever recovery time from Tommy John surgery.

Harper and his teammates may be heading back to Minute Maid Park soon for a second straight Fall Classic with the Houston Astros with a win on Monday.