"Bryce Harper needs to keep his mouth shut" - When ex-Nationals star came under fire from Mark DeRosa for controversial lineup comments

During the 2014 season, Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper injured his left thumb sliding into third base. He ended up tearing a ligament in his thumb that would require surgery.

Harper had the surgery and was out for the next few months. In late June, he hit three home runs in a single game during his rehab assignment and felt he was ready to return.

He returned on June 30, but it did not come without some controversy. He criticized the lineup that manager Matt Williams was putting together. Harper caught some serious heat for his words, especially from former Nats slugger Mark DeRosa, via NBC Washington.

"He needs to keep his mouth shut. I'm being honest with you. As a guy who played in the league for a long time, a 21-year-old kid popping off like this? I know what he's saying. He doesn't realize the impact," said DeRosa.

DeRosa slammed Harper for the comments that he made. The former big leaguer knew the stress things like this put on a clubhouse and he wanted to get his point across to the youngster.

"He doesn't realize Denard Span is impacted by this, Ryan Zimmerman's impacted by this, Adam LaRoche. Just play the game. Just shut up and play the game" said DeRosa.

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper aggravated Mark DeRosa in more ways than one

Washington Nationals - Mark DeRosa, Bryce Harper, and Jason Michaels (Photo via IMAGN)

Mark DeRosa was there when Bryce Harper first made his MLB debut in 2012. It was a fantastic season for Harper as the big-league action did not seem to be too much for him to handle.

DeRosa, like many others, was blown away by Harper's abilities. His swing was violent and quick, he had a solid glove and a great arm to back that up.

However, Harper would be the cause of DeRosa's pain in 2012. After Harper had stolen home, he headed to the dugout and gave DeRosa a high-five that ended up reaggravating an oblique injury.

DeRosa was already on the 15-day IL, but that high-five set him back. He was not playing on a full-time basis, so it did not hurt the team much, but it was one of the more unusual injury reports in the sport.

Now, DeRosa works for MLB Network where he often breaks down footage of his former teammate. Despite reaggravating an injury and a media spat, the two remain in good spirits with each other.

