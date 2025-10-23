“Bryce Harper in pinstripes”; “Hell no” - Fans go wild as trade rumors link Phillies’ $330M 1B star with Yankees’ Ben Rice

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper's name has entered the MLB trade market following another failed year to make it big in the postseason. Harper, signed to a 13-year, $330 million contract, will remain with the Phillies through the 2031 season unless the team trades him before that.On Tuesday, MLB insider Joel Sherman dropped a bombshell, saying that he won't be shocked if the first baseman is traded this offseason. Amid this, Joey fueled the trade rumors by asking New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to trade Ben Rice for Harper.Fans reacted to the development, feeling excited about the prospects of Harper playing in pinstripes.&quot;Omg please… I’ve been waiting for this since 2010. Don’t even care if he’s washed. Just the universe belatedly correcting Cashman. Harper in pinstripes is just too right,&quot; one fan wrote.Another fan said Yankees will have to give too much to make this trade happen.&quot;mmmmm Hell no... Let's trade Judge, Volpe, and three pitchers for Bryce,&quot; one fan reacted.Several fans highlighted the age factor working in favor of Rice over Harper.&quot;Yes, lets make the same type of move we complain about that Cashman has made numerous times over the years,&quot; one fan wrote. &quot;I love Harper.. But Rice (26) is on the upward trajectory as Harper (32) is moving downward.With more starts.. Rice's numbers will be as good if not better.&quot;&quot;Rice is on the left btw. One is getting older while the other one is young and cheap. You guys complained for years about getting old name value guys instead of playing young guys now you just wanna do it again,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Rice 🍚 only 26 and will only gonna get better. Harper is 33,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Rice is rising Harper is declining, why would we do it? Unless Phill pays up,&quot; one fan said.Phillies president put question marks on Bryce Harper's elite statusBryce Harper's production and impact have fallen off over the last few years. In 2025, the first baseman hit .261 with 27 home runs. The year before, he hit 30 home runs.In the press conference, Phillies president Dave Dombrowski highlights Harper's future and impact with the team.“He’s still a quality player,” Dombrowski said. “He’s still an All-Star-caliber player. He didn’t have an elite season like he has had in the past. And I guess we only find out if he becomes elite or he continues to be good.&quot;Dombrowski went on to compare Harper with Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman before saying Harper will be involved in anything major to do with his stay with the Phillies.&quot;If you look around the league, I think … Freddie Freeman: He’s a really good player, right? He still is a good player,&quot; Dombrowski said. &quot;Is he elite like he was before? Probably not to the same extent. Freddie is a tremendous player, and that, to me, is Bryce. Can he rise to the next level again? I don’t really know that answer. He’s the one that will dictate that more than anything else.&quot;Harper is chasing his first World Series. He has come close to it in the last few years but has fallen short of making it all the way. It remains to be seen if Harper makes it happen in 2025, whether with the Phillies or somewhere else.