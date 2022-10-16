Bryce Harper postseason stats: Taking a look at the MLB player's career performance

Bryce Harper seems to have it all. A devout Christian and family man, Las Vegas native, and an incredible baseball player. Harper is excited to be back in the MLB postseason.

After a stellar couple of games against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card series, the Philadelphia Phillies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011. The fans are pumped.

Harper had a home run in the Phillies triumph. He will now attempt to pull from past playoff experience to help the Phillies crash deep into the MLB playoffs.

Bryce Harper is no stranger to playoff baseball. He made his playoff debut in 2012 as a 19-year-old member of the Washington Nationals. That year, Harper had a home run and an RBI in 5 games.

Bryce Harper would go on to return to the playoffs as a member of the Nats three more times. In the 2014 NLCS against the San Francisco Giants, Harper hit three home runs and four RBIs in only four games, going 4-for-17.

Harper would lead the Nats back to the postseason in 2016 and 2017, losing in the NLDS both times. Harper only got one more postseason home run, which came in the 2017 NLCS against then-world champions, the Chicago Cubs.

Harper is pumped to be back in the playoffs. He hit a home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card series, sending the Phillies over the Cardinals.

SPORTSRADIO 94WIP @SportsRadioWIP Bryce Harper’s first playoff home run in Philly. It was a bomb! Bryce Harper’s first playoff home run in Philly. It was a bomb! https://t.co/Pvf97vqsry

In Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, Harper went deep off of Braves pitcher Dylan Lee, putting his team up by a score of 6-0 and securing the Game 3 win for his team. The Phillies now have a commanding 2-1 series lead over the defending World Series winners.

Tim Kelly @TimKellySports And now Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run. I'm not sure I've ever heard it louder at Citizens Bank Park. And now Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run. I'm not sure I've ever heard it louder at Citizens Bank Park.

Bryce Harper looks to take postseason resume a step further

The truth is that because Harper has never made it past the NLDS, we do not know what he is truly capable of in postseason baseball. However, Harper did hit 16 home runs and 65 RBIs this year, so we all know he is an offensive threat. Phillies fans will also be energized and fully behind their team as they make their first push in a decade.

