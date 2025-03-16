Bryce Harper reacts to fan recreating his signature dish for Phillies superstar in a heartfelt moment

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been entertaining baseball fans since he made his MLB debut in 2012. The lefty slugger is highly influential at the plate as well as on defense at first base. He is currently preparing for the new season in spring training alongside his fellow Phillies teammates in Clearwater, Florida.

Besides generating exciting highlight reels inside the diamond, the star 1B is also a TikTok influencer who loves to share his recipes with his fans. During the offseason he uploaded videos, sharing the process of making his favorite coffee beverages, and even shared a recipe for baking banana bread from scratch, which quickly became a fan favorite.

Amidst spring training, Bryce Harper headlined a Fanatics meet and greet event, where one of his fans surprised him by gifting freshly baked banana bread following his own recipe and even put the recipe on a baking dish for the eight-time All-Star to sign it.

Take a look at the video here:

"Bryce’s banana bread is goated. So we put the recipe on a baking dish and got him to sign it. Follow and tag a friend for a chance to make it yours. Not the banana bread though. Bryce took that for himself. 👨‍🍳 "

In January, Harper shared his TikTok video narrating the entire process of making the banana bread. Furthermore, he had even shared the recipe for baking fresh bagels in-house.

Currently the two-time NL MVP is investing all his time in preparing for the 2025 MLB season, which begins on March 27.

Bryce Harper loves being with the Phillies

Bryce Harper aspires to be a Phillie for life. In Feb., he shared an image from Nashville, Tennessee, where he rolled up his sleeve to showcase the 'Phanatic' tattoo on his arm. Phanatic is the official mascot of the Phillies. Reflecting on the tattoo, he said:

“I’ve been wanting it for a while. Obviously, the Phanatic and Philly mean a lot. But when I think about the Phanatic, it’s him on an ATV. I thought it was pretty cool.”

Last year, during the London Series, he used a Phanatic-themed baseball bat and during regular game days, he wears Phanatic's green-colored baseball spikes alongside similar colored sliding mitts.

Bryce Harper will be hopeful of leading the Phillies towards silverware in 2025 after having lost the 2022 World Series against the Astros and 2023 NLCS against the D-backs.

