Bryce Harper’s style mirrors controversial MLB legend, claims ex-Yankees coach

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey has likened Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper to the all-time MLB hit king Pete Rose for the fiery attitude with which he takes the field. Casey stated that Harper's father grew up as a fan of the legendary Big Red Machine of the 1970s featuring Rose, instilling the same passion for the game into his son that the controversial Reds legend had.

Pete Rose played 19 years for the Cincinnati Reds and won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976. He also won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980. Rose eventually ended his career as the all-time MLB career hits leader, but he was handed a lifetime ban from the game after an investigation in 1989 revealed he had been betting on baseball.

Sean Casey, who also served as a hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2023, feels Bryce Harper mirrors the same feverish will to win that Pete Rose was noted for during his career. Casey is a co-host of The Mayor's Office podcast and made his comparison on the show this Wednesday. [From 8:47]

"This guy is must-see TV. Just the way he plays the game. Plays with his hair on fire," he said.

"He loved the Big Red Machine. His dad was a Big Red Machine fan with Rose, how he played the game," he said. "You think of Pete Rose, you think of Bryce Harper. The way they play the game. That was pounded into him by his dad growing up."

Harper had spent the first seven years of his major league career with the Washington Nationals before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019.

I feel like Bryce Harper just gets better: Sean Casey

Bryce Harper has been named MVP both for the Nationals and the Phillies (Image Source: IMAGN)

Bryce Harper had signed for the Philadelphia Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million deal, which was the largest contract in the MLB at the time. Sean Casey believes the eight-time All-Star is still improving as a hitter even though he is a 32-year-old veteran, which arguably makes him the "biggest bargain" in the MLB right now.

"I feel like he just gets better," Casey said. "His approach at the plate. The way he puts together at-bats. This guy's a great teammate."

"That contract is not going to be enough," he added. "He was big at the time, but if you talk about the biggest bargain in baseball right now, it's probably Bryce Harper."

Harper is currently at the midway point of his contract with the Phillies, heading into his seventh year with the team. He batted .285/.373/.525 last year with 30 home runs, 87 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 149 to finish in eighth place for the MVP race in the National League.

