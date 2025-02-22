Bryce Harper's teammate reveals Phillies superstar’s vision for World Series celebration in Philadelphia

Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler have been playing together with the Philadelphia Phillies since 2020. During their time, the team has grown into being competitive and have had their moments in the postseason as well.

However, the World Series title still evades them, as both multiple-time All-Stars aim to make it happen in 2025 finally.

On Friday, Wheeler joined The Phillies Show, which conducted an in-person podcast at the Phillies' spring training camp, BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. There, the Phillies ace shared the vision of Harper after winning the World Series.

"Yeah, yeah, I mean, you know, we saw it a few years ago with them also," Wheeler said (19:53 onwards). "And, you know, we want to get there. We want to, like Harper always says, have that parade down Broad Street and just have people celebrate us. And, you know, let the city enjoy it. They’d love to enjoy championships there."

Bryce Harper reaffirms his goal of Phillies winning the World Series in 2025

Bryce Harper has enjoyed a celebrated career, but it still has a big World Series void. During his time with the Washington Nationals and now the Phillies, Harper has accumulated several accolades, including eight All-Star selections, two NL MVPs (2015, 2021), an NL Rookie of the Year (2012), NLCS MVP (2022), four Silver Slugger Award and others.

Entering the spring training camp, Harper reaffirmed his main goal heading into 2025.

“I'm here to play baseball and try to win a World Series,” Harper said. “If that gets done this year or any other year, we want to get that done.”

Harper added the Phillies stars are hungry to go down Broad Street and rejoice with their fans. He reminisces about two missed opportunities, sharing it has only made them hungrier.

“We had really two really good opportunities to win a World Series,” Harper said. “I would say three, because [2022] as well, we had a great chance to win that year, too. I think everybody should be hungry in this room."

Bryce Harper has been a vocal leader for the Phillies after coming on a 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019. It remains to be seen whether Harper's potential Hall of Fame resume will finally include a ring.

