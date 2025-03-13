Bryce Harper's wife Kayla hypes up Phillies superstar's newest health & wellness collab

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's wife Kayla has been a towering figure in the first baseman's life. She has supported him throughout all his endeavors on and off the field. The couple have been happily married for over eight years now and are proud parents to three kids, a son and two daughters.

Besides producing clutch plays and highlight reels inside the diamond, Bryce has a strong media presence off the field. He is associated with some top brands from various domains, to which he is about to add another one with his latest partnership with health brand Just Ingredients.

On Wednesday, Kayla shared a snippet of the announcement video on her social media story:

"Something game-changing is coming."

In the background of the video, Bryce Harper can be heard saying:

"When you are able to find a company like Just Ingredients that I can put my whole heart into ... As a pressure athlete knowing that I can trust Just Ingredients."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the original video reel here:

"A game-changing announcement is coming next week! Stay tuned!"

Harper is currently training with the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. So far, he has played seven preseason games and registered a stat line of .381, zero home runs, two RBIs, and an .885 OPS in 21 at-bats. His eight hits are a testament to his ball-reading abilities at the plate.

Last year, he produced yet another successful year in the big leagues, despite the Phillies going down in the NLDS. He registered 30 home runs and 87 RBIs last season and became an eight-time All-Star alongside claiming the Silver Slugger award for the fourth time in his MLB career.

Bryce Harper spent a relaxing offseason alongside Kayla and their three kids, with their latest trip coming from the beachside in Hawaii.

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shares delightful images from friends and family trip to Hawaii

Before heading to Florida for spring training, Harper and the gang went on one final family trip alongside some of his peers to Kauai, Hawaii. Bryce's wife shared some images from the trip on Jan. 19.

Earlier, Harper and his wife had been to a Ski Resort in Wyoming along with their friends.

Now, Bryce is completely focused on spring training as he hopes to win silverware for the Phillies in 2025.

