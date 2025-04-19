Bryce Harper's wife Kayla melts hearts with adorable Easter Egg hunt moments of her kids

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla gave a glimpse of her family's Easter celebrations on social media. The couple, who started to date each other during their high school days and have been married since 2016, are now proud parents to three kids and are expecting a fourth this year.

Their eldest kid is a boy named Krew Aron, who was born on Aug 22, 2019. Then the duo was blessed with two daughters, Brooklyn Elizabeth, born on Nov 12, 2020, and Kamryn Ray Harper, who arrived last year on April 22. Now, the couple are gearing up for the birth of another baby boy, who will make the Harpers a happy family of six.

On Friday, Kayla shared some adorable snaps of her kids on social media. The pictures showcased all three kids indulging in an Easter Egg Hunt ahead of the Easter celebrations on Sunday. She even captioned a couple of images in her Instagram story.

Take a look at the images here, captioned as:

"Hugs for good luck before the Easter egg hunt."

"Kam vs Easter Bunny."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

In one of the photos, two of Kayla's kids were hugging while sitting on the grass. Another picture shows one of Kayla's friends helping out the kids with their Easter treats. And the final photo sees Kam looking up at the Easter bunny.

Bryce Harper, who wasn't present in the pictures, is busy playing with the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper has started the 2025 MLB campaign on a high. He has a .264 batting average, with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 20 games played so far this season.

Bryce Harper revealed the gender of his fourth kid with wife, Kayla, in unique fashion

During Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants inside Citizens Bank Park, Harper walked out of the dugout with a custom blue bat for his maiden at-bat of the game.

Take a look at the video here:

"Bryce Harper is using a custom blue bat given to him by Trea Turner as part of the gender reveal for his fourth child."

The color of the bat signified the gender of his fourth baby with wife, Kayla, who was sitting in the press seats with other family members to witness Bryce's gender reveal.

