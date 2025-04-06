Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shows off daughter rocking adorable custom fit honoring Phillies' superstar

Phillies superstar, Bryce Harper has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Harper, nee Varner, since Dec 16, 2016. The happy couple are proud parents of three children: thier son, Krew Aron, and their daughters, Brooklyn Elizabeth and Kamryn Ray Harper. The Harpers reside in Philadelphia during the baseball season and in Nevada during the offseason.

The two-time NL MVP is the face of the organization and has been producing some amazing highlight reels and huge clutch plays for the Philadelphia faithful since making his blockbuster move from the Nationals in 2019.

On Saturday, Kayla shared an image on social media that showcased Brooklyn cheering on her father from the stands inside the Citizens Bank Park while rocking a custom fit honoring the baseball star.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Bryce Harper and Co. faced the Dodgers in game 2 of the three-game series on Saturday. They handed the incumbent World Series champions their maiden loss of the 2025 campaign on Friday, so the hopes were high among the roster and their fans to effectively put away the champions in game 2 and win the series.

But everything didn't go as planned as the Dodgers fought back in game 2 to come out with a 3-1 victory courtsey to home runs by Michael Conforto and Kike Hernandez. Phillies batters struggled with Roki Sasaki and other LAD relievers on Saturday night. Now, the fiery series is tied at 1-1, with everything to play for in the series finale on Sunday.

The Phils are 6-2 for the season after they successfully won the series against Harper's former recruiters, the Nationals, and then swept the Rockies in their opening series at home at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies 1B, Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, shared some images from opening weekend in Philadelphia

Kayla Harper shared an array of images in her April 2 Instagram post, showcasing some highlights from the opening weekend at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies hosted the Rockies in a three-game series.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Got lazy on the pics but here’s a glimpse into our opening weekend ⚾️❤️ "

The post had snippets from inside the stadium, Bryce holding hands with his daughter, and the kids enjoying game day action from press box seats. The Phils will be hoping to bounce back from Saturday's loss in the series finale against the Dodgers on Sunday.

