Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla and Trea Turner team up for heartwarming gender reveal

Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla Harper, took help from his Philadelphia Phillies teammate Trea Turner for an unforgettable gender reveal. The Harpers are set to become parents for the fourth time. The couple, who have known each other since high school, got married in December 2016.

On Monday, Kayla shared the exciting news that Baby Boy Harper is set to arrive in 2025. She asked Turner to orchestrate a way to get the message to her and Phillies' first baseman. For that, the couple arranged for their doctors to send the gender of their baby directly to Turner, so they could be surprised.

During Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park, Turner showed Harper two custom bats — one pink (for the girl) and one blue (for the boy). Turner then gave him the blue one, suggesting Harper will be a father to a baby boy.

When Harper walked up the stairs of the Phillies' dugout for his at-bat, Kayla was surprised to see her husband carrying a blue bat. Her friend captured the moment, which Kayla included in her social media post.

In one of the photos shared, Trea is seen smiling while holding up the pink bat, with the blue one in Bryce's hands, confirming that the Harpers are expecting a boy.

"We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out," she wrote in the caption of the post, which included glimpses from their unique gender reveal.

Bryce Harper sees his kids as "light of my life"

Bryce Harper has been a proud father. In several interviews from the past, on more than one occasion, the Phillies' first baseman has shared the role his kids play in his life. Among all that, one particular interview from 2023 with ESPN stands out, where he said his kids are "the light" of his life.

“[My kids are] the light of my life, man. They make me happy every day. They thrill me every day," Harper said. “People don't understand, you know, you get taken away from them a lot. Knowing professional sports, you're always on the road, always traveling. You miss their first steps, you miss the way they talk. I'm missing them right now."

The couple already shares three children: Krew (born on Aug. 22, 2019), Brooklyn (November 2020) and Kamryn (April 22, 2024).

