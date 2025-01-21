Bryce Harper's wife Kaylaa shares sweet sushi date with Phillies slugger on their way to Buckeyes game night

Taking some time off from baseball during the offseason, Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. The couple went there to cheer for their favorite team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Even before arriving at the stadium, Kayla shared moments from their journey on Instagram with the caption:

“On our way to watch out Buckeyes but had to make a sushi stop first”

Kayla Harper's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram/@kayy.harper)

In the clip shared, both Bryce and Kayla are seen in a vehicle enjoying a sushi date. Harper, sporting an Ohio State hoodie and cap, is holding chopsticks and unwrapping the food, ready to dig into the treat.

The CFP Championship was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring a showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ohio State advanced to the final after defeating the Texas Longhorns 28-14, while Notre Dame secured their spot with a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

After arriving at the venue, Kayla shared a clip of the Ohio State marching band performing on the field. The stadium appeared to be completely packed with fans cheering for their favorite teams.

Another picture posted by Kayla showcased a wide view of the stadium, with the Ohio State Buckeyes logo displayed on the large screen. Cheerleaders were captured running across the field, proudly waving Ohio State flags.

The stands were completely filled with red, as fans in Ohio State gear passionately cheered for their team. As of now, the Buckeyes lead 31-15 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla reacts to leaving tropical getaway for chilly weather

Bryce Harper, his wife Kayla, and their children recently visited Hawaii to attend a friend’s engagement. After enjoying the warm tropical climate, Kayla shared her reaction to returning home to colder weather in an Instagram story posted on Sunday:

“Now back to the cold weather 🥶”

Kayla Harper's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@kayy.harper)

Kayla posted a picture of their residence taken from inside, featuring an open door that revealed a beautiful tropical landscape, including palm trees, the open ocean, and warm sunlight.

