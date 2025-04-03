Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla Harper took to social media to show off her look amid the club’s opening weekend against the Colorado Rockies.

Harper’s significant other wore a red-colored look, drawing plenty of attention and compliments from fans and followers on IG.

Here’s a glimpse at her outfit:

In the caption, she commented:

“Got lazy on the pics but here’s a glimpse into our opening weekend.”

Fans and followers complimented her look. In particular, one not-so-secret admirer dropped a touching comment. Trea Tuner’s wife Kristen posted this one-word comment:

Bryce Harper's wife's effortless red look draws 1-word compliment from Trea Turner's spouse - Source: IG

“Cutie.”

The rest of Kayla’s IG post features other red-colored looks, to commemorate the Phillies’ home opener, in addition to pictures featuring the Harper children.

Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla shares family update

Bryce Harper’s significant other shared a family update on social media featuring her children spending time with dad as spring training drew to a close.

In an IG post, Kayla Harper showed the couple’s children hanging out with their star father as he got drills in on the field. The post also showed the Harper children enjoying their time with other activities such as fishing.

In the caption, Kayla wrote:

“Spring Training #15 for daddy. Kam started walking + getting into everything. We learned Brooklyn loves to fish. Krew had the time of his life getting to go to work with Dad (peep the last slide).”

The last slide showed Krew scooting around in what appears to be a gym with Bryce looking on.

Fans and followers can look forward to a season filled with more posts, photos and comments, providing exclusive insights into the Harper family’s journey through the 2025 MLB season.

The Phillies are off to a strong start this year, boasting a 5-1 record early on.

