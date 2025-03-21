Bryce Harper shares feelings on staying with Phillies beyond the $330,000,000 contract

Even as Bryce Harper enters his 14th MLB season, he remains one of the best players in the game. The Philadelphia Phillies superstar was an All-Star yet again in 2024 and should be able to continuing adding to his laundry list of accomplishments this season if he can remain healthy.

After signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2019 season, Bryce Harper has become one of the most popular players in the notoriously tough city. While he has been unable to lead the team to a title, Harper and the Phillies did reach the World Series in 2022.

Given the structure of the roster, the Phillies should remain competitive for years to come, something that Harper has expressed that he hopes to continue being a part of. Although Harper's contract will run through the 2031 season, the two-time MVP has expressed an interest in remaining with the Phillies beyond the length of his current deal.

In an interview with Scott Lauber of Inquirer Sports, Harper spoke about current his deal with the team. Despite being under contract for several more years, Harper explained that he is interested in remaining with the team beyond the 2031 season, stating how clarity on his future is something that he values.

I kind of just want to know where I’m going to be, plain and simple. I think from my side, I just want to know where I’m going to be... Understand that we’re going to be here and we’re going to be here for a long time hopefully. We’ll see what happens," Harper explained.

At the end of his current deal, Bryce Harper would be 39-years-old. Despite that number, Harper has expressed interest in playing into his 40s. While this may be a tall order given the nature of the game, it is not unheard of for players to excel after turning 40. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz racked up a whopping 48 home runs as a 40-year-old.

"I’ve enjoyed it so much. It’s just been a great decision for myself and my family, and I look forward to making more memories going forward" - Harper continued.

Bryce Harper is being viewed as a top contender for the 2025 NL MVP Award

While Bryce Harper might be paying attention to his MLB future, the hard-hitting first baseman will be locked in for the Phillies this year as well. This is something that popular betting site FanDuel believes as well. According to the site, Harper currently holds the 5th best odds to win the National League MVP Award.

Harper (+1400) sits behind some of the biggest stars in the games, including Mookie Betts (+1000), Fernando Tatis Jr. (+850), Juan Soto (+550), and Shohei Ohtani (+145). The Phillies lineup is loaded with talent, so a healthy season from Bryce Harper could have plenty of opportunities to rack up stats.

