  Bryce Harper shocks with Mets-colored gear, MLB insider breaks down Phillies slugger's rivalry mindset going with this 

Bryce Harper shocks with Mets-colored gear, MLB insider breaks down Phillies slugger's rivalry mindset going with this 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 26, 2025 05:03 GMT
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Bryce Harper shocks with Mets-colored gear, MLB insider breaks down Phillies slugger's rivalry mindset going with this - Source: Imagn

Bryce Harper turned heads during the Philadelphia Phillies' road game at Citi Field by donning orange batting gloves and blue cleats, aligning himself with the rival colors of the New York Mets. This has drawn widespread attention among fans who generally expect their star to wear a color that most associates them with their current ball club.

However, MLB insider Scott Lauber revealed that it's actually intentional from Harper to wear rival colored cleats. Tapping into the intrigue of fans, Lauber posted an interview he did with the Phillies' first baseman back in June, where Harper explains about the "rivalry pack."

Lauber wrote on X/Twitter:

"If you're wondering about Bryce Harper's Mets-colored cleats and batting gloves, he talked earlier this season on "Phillies Extra" from @PhillyInquirer about wearing opponents' colors against them -- the "rivalry pack," as he put it."
In the interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer's Lauber, Harper said:

“My favorite cleats that I’m going to wear are later this year. It’s actually the rivalry pack. With certain teams, I’m going to wear their colors against them. When we go into a certain stadium, I’ll have their team’s colors as my cleats and my batting gloves.”
Wearing rival colored cleats seemingly gives Harper a psychological edge when playing away from home.

Bryce Harper's Phillies positioned well to make deep postseason run

Bryce Harper's Philadelphia Phillies have arguably been the most complete team in all of baseball over the past three years, which has seen them get close to winning a World Series for the first time since 2008.

Meanwhile, Harper has everything in his Hall of Fame-looking career apart from the World Series. With him, the Phillies came close by making an appearance in the 2022 World Series. In 2023, they were eliminated in the NLCS and last season, they exited in the NLDS clash.

This season, the Phillies are once again rising as the team to beat this fall. They have the best record in the National League after the Milwaukee Brewers. They hold a 6.0 game lead over the Mets in their division and should likely make the postseason.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Veer Badani
