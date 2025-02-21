"Bryce Harper takes pandering to next level"; "He is about to get Luca Doncic'd" - Fans react to Phillies star getting a new 'phanatic' tattoo

Bryce Harper has a brand-new tattoo. The slugger, who is about to begin Spring Training games with the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, cemented his status among its fans.

Some players get tattoos of different things, including their team or something meaningful to them. In Harper's case, he got the iconic Phillies mascot, the "Phanatic," inked on his arm.

MLB fans reacted to Harper's new tattoo, which isn't his first. Some like that he is supporting and showing love for the team, while others fear a shocking and heartbreaking trade is coming.

"Harper takes pandering to the next level and I love it," one fan wrote.

"Phillies ownership has the chance to do the funniest thing ever," one fan said.

"Reminds me of how Eric Milton got a Yankees tattoo on his left shoulder when they drafted him 20th overall in 1996 but then he got traded to the Twins with Christian Guzman for Chuck Knoblauch before he ever pitched," another fan said.

"He's about to get Luka Doncic'd," a fan wrote.

"Well, it's in stone flesh now so it's official - Philly for life," one fan said.

"Dude is banking 400 mil and that was the best design they came up with?" another fan commented.

Several fans are fearful that this will age poorly and some were surprised that Harper didn't go for a high-end tattoo to show his adoration for the Phillies.

Bryce Harper opens up on possibly moving around in the batting order

Bryce Harper has typically hit third with the Phillies, but he's open to moving around. With the conversation around baseball centering on those who are or are not willing to change things to fit the needs of the team, like Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers, Harper said he's fine with doing what the team tells him.

Bryce Harper is open to a move (Imagn)

"I'm a three-hole hitter, and I have been," Harper said on Monday, via MLB.com. "But whenever they tell me to hit two or four, I've done that in the past as you guys know. I want to win, so I don't care what that takes."

Harper added that it's important to know that there are ebbs and flows and that he and his teammates have to continue playing their games no matter where they hit in the lineup order.

