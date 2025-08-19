  • home icon
  Bryce Harper takes a playful dig at Trea Turner as Phillies SS reaches rare milestone; wife Kristen drops 2-word reaction

Bryce Harper takes a playful dig at Trea Turner as Phillies SS reaches rare milestone; wife Kristen drops 2-word reaction

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 19, 2025 10:30 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Bryce Harper takes a playful dig at Trea Turner as Phillies SS reaches rare milestone - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies dismantled the Seattle Mariners in the series opener on Monday after All-Star shortstop Trea Turner's milestone night at Citizens Bank Park.

With the Phillies leading 2-0 and two runners on base in the second inning, Trea Turner blasted a two-run home run off Logan Gilbert to register his 1500th career hit.

Turner, 32, became only the third shortstop in MLB history to have 1,500+ hits, 300+ stolen bases and 500+ extra-base hits before turning 33, joining Jimmy Rollins and Jose Reyes on an elite list.

Following his milestone hit, Phillies teammate Bryce Harper took a playful dig at Turner as the home run on Monday was the shortstop's first at the ballpark in Philadelphia.

"He’s bought in so much that he’s only hit one homer here,” Harper said.
The two-time MVP praised his teammate for his consistency.

"He has been great. He's having a great year. Obviously should have been an All-Star."

Trea Turner's wife, Kristen, reacted to the shortstop's 1500th hit with a two-word message on her Instagram story. She shared a graphic from MLB, writing:

"So proud."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Trea Turner, Bryce Harper punish Mariners' pitching for dominant win

Trea Turner was hot at the plate on Monday, falling short of hitting for the cycle by a triple as he went 4-for-6 with five RBIs, contributing to the Phillies' franchise record 21 hits.

Following the game, Turner shared his reaction to his dad reminding him that he had passed San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey's MLB record of 1500 hits.

“He had such a great career and was such a good player for a long time,” Turner said. “To be right next to guys like him, I think that’s pretty cool.”

His teammate Bryce Harper, who went 3-for-6 with two home runs, praised the offense for a dominant win against the Mariners.

“I think the last 30 games have been really good power, been hitting the best I can,” Harper said. “Big night for the whole offense.”

Turner and Harper's offensive output helped the Phillies to consecutive wins, opening a 5.5-game lead over the New York Mets at the top of the National League East.

Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
