"Bryce Harper is untouchable" - Fans confident about Phillies $330M superstar's future despite Dave Dombrowski's comments

After crashing out early in the 2025 postseason, questions have been brewing regarding the Phillies' status as a playoff contender and superstar Bryce Harper's form as the team's leader. Even the team's own president Dave Dombrowski made some scathing comments and casted his doubts in a presser last Thursday. The team exec proclaimed his wariness and questioned if Harper would still gain his elite form after an underwhelming season.

Ad

In the four-game NLDS series against the Dodgers, the former multi-time MVP was only able to generate a double on three base hits with one run scored in 15 at-bats. Although the blame can't simply be pinned to one person as to why the squad massively flopped against the Dodgers, Harper was nowhere to be found when it came to offensive production. With that being said, some of the team's supporters still proclaimed their faith on their $330 million worth superstar.

Ad

Trending

Philinwavy @philinwavy I think Harper is untouchable.

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rebecca Overholt @Julephenia He literally has a no trade clause and the man understands Philly in a way no athlete since Chase Utley has.

Ad

Michael Cangelosi @cange30 No trade clause and has brought so much back to Philly baseball. The fans would riot.

Ad

Harper's struggles combined with Dombrowski's comments have spawned trade rumors wherein the star and his massive contract could be dealt away from the Phillies. One caveat of the murmurs, though, is the no-trade clause that the star can exercise.

Zach Bendixen @Zibzend Bryce Harper the man who had one down October and said he wants to retire here is not being traded. Let’s not forget the no trade clause.

Ad

Salva @Salva_NL Trading Harper to re-sign Schwarber gotta be one of the worst ideas I've heard in a minute

Ad

drew olanoff @yoda y'all know this is ridiculous but you did it anyways. castellanos is getting moved.

Ad

With a long offseason ahead, many eyes will be on the Phillies front office, especially after their team president's about the squad's biggest star.

Phillies dismantled by Dodgers in NLDS

MLB fans and analysts eagerly anticipated a titanic clash between the Phillies and the Dodgers in the NLDS. However, the series proved to be a massive disappointment as the 96-win Philly squad easily bowed down to the reigning world champions in four games.

Ad

In spite of their bullpen woes, the Dodgers managed to neutralize Philadelphia's high-octane offense in the series. The Phils actually led for a majority of Game 1 before Teoscar Hernandez's three-run bomb silenced the crowd at Citizens Bank park.

Game 2 then featured a pitching duel between two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Jesus Luzardo. However, it was the Dodgers that came away with a clutch win in the end despite a spirited comeback from Philly in the dying embers of the contest.

In Game 3, the Phillies finally gained momentum and torched the Dodgers on the back off Kyle Schwarber's two homer game to score their first victory of the series. However, the door was finally shut for the squad in Game 4 as reliever Orion Kerkering's costly error in the 11th inning led Hyeseong Kim to snatch the victory and the series for the Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More