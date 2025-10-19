"Bryce Harper is untouchable" - Fans confident about Phillies $330M superstar's future despite Dave Dombrowski's comments

After crashing out early in the 2025 postseason, questions have been brewing regarding the Phillies' status as a playoff contender and superstar Bryce Harper's form as the team's leader. Even the team's own president Dave Dombrowski made some scathing comments and casted his doubts in a presser last Thursday. The team exec proclaimed his wariness and questioned if Harper would still gain his elite form after an underwhelming season.
In the four-game NLDS series against the Dodgers, the former multi-time MVP was only able to generate a double on three base hits with one run scored in 15 at-bats. Although the blame can't simply be pinned to one person as to why the squad massively flopped against the Dodgers, Harper was nowhere to be found when it came to offensive production. With that being said, some of the team's supporters still proclaimed their faith on their $330 million worth superstar.
Harper's struggles combined with Dombrowski's comments have spawned trade rumors wherein the star and his massive contract could be dealt away from the Phillies. One caveat of the murmurs, though, is the no-trade clause that the star can exercise.
With a long offseason ahead, many eyes will be on the Phillies front office, especially after their team president's about the squad's biggest star.
Phillies dismantled by Dodgers in NLDS
MLB fans and analysts eagerly anticipated a titanic clash between the Phillies and the Dodgers in the NLDS. However, the series proved to be a massive disappointment as the 96-win Philly squad easily bowed down to the reigning world champions in four games.
In spite of their bullpen woes, the Dodgers managed to neutralize Philadelphia's high-octane offense in the series. The Phils actually led for a majority of Game 1 before Teoscar Hernandez's three-run bomb silenced the crowd at Citizens Bank park.
Game 2 then featured a pitching duel between two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Jesus Luzardo. However, it was the Dodgers that came away with a clutch win in the end despite a spirited comeback from Philly in the dying embers of the contest.
In Game 3, the Phillies finally gained momentum and torched the Dodgers on the back off Kyle Schwarber's two homer game to score their first victory of the series. However, the door was finally shut for the squad in Game 4 as reliever Orion Kerkering's costly error in the 11th inning led Hyeseong Kim to snatch the victory and the series for the Dodgers.