Bryce Harper World Series Stats | 2022 World Series

Bryce Harper has been the indisputable MVP for his team, the Philadelphia Phillies, so far this postseason. He is the primary reason why the Phillies are two wins away from their first World Series win since 2008.

Unlike some of his teammates, Bryce Harper has no experience playing in the Fall Classic. He played in several playoff series for the Washington Nationals during his time there. But by the time the team defeated the Houston Astros in 2019 to win the World Series, Harper was already on the Phillies.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Before Alec Bohm went to the plate for his AB, Bryce Harper called him over and shared some words with him. Bohm proceeded to hit the first pitch he saw out for a homer. Before Alec Bohm went to the plate for his AB, Bryce Harper called him over and shared some words with him. Bohm proceeded to hit the first pitch he saw out for a homer. https://t.co/1Jf4nYbdam

Last night, Harper opened the scoring with a 2-run home run off of Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. The Phillies went on to hit 4 more home runs, eventually rolling over the Astros 7-0.

Harper has had a mammoth postseason. With a batting average of .382, he has the highest batting average of any active player in the postseason. Over his 14 games in the 2022 postseason, Harper has 6 home runs and 13 RBIs, and is leading the MLB in both categories.

Harper was named the MVP of the 2022 NLCS, in which the Phillies steamrolled the San Diego Padres by a series score of 4-1. In that series, Harper went 8-for-20 with 2 home runs, 3 doubles and 5 RBIs.

As previously mentioned, this is Harper's first World Series of his career. Previously, the closest he ever got was in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017 when he reached the NLDS with the Washington Nationals.

"Bryce Harper sends Philadelphia into a frenzy!" - @ MLB

That means that we only have this Fall Classic to evaluate Harper's WSC record, and he is off to a great start. Harper is 3-for-12 so far in the 2022 World Series. With the home run last night, he has a home run and a pair of RBIs to add to his World Series CV.

Bryce Harper hopes to win 2022 World Series in front of home fans

The Phillies have two more games to host in this series, and need only a pair of wins to clinch the Championship. If Harper and company can win the next two games, they will become the first team since the 2013 Boston Red Sox to hoist the trophy in front of their home crowd.

