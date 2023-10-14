Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has taken the opportunity to praise his teammates for stepping up in clutch moments to take the team over the line. The Phillies will now face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series after overcoming the Atlanta Braves, 3-1. While Harper's heroics inspired a huge win in Game 3, his teammates got the job done on Thursday to advance into the NLCS.

Bryce Harper has been one of the most crucial players for the Philadelphia Phillies and continues to push the team forward. Since making the move to Philadelphia, he has won the NL MVP and NLCS MVP once, as well as a Silver Slugger award and a Hank Aaron award. This year too, he has shown his ability to step up in crucial moments to help his team over the line.

The Phillies lineup has been more than impressive in their postseason so far. Even when they have been under pressure, they have managed to remain unfazed and bring their best game to the big stage. While they faltered in the World Series last year, the players seem committed to taking another shot at the title.

"Our whole team has a vibe and every single guy in our clubhouse is meant to play in Philly... That's the best part about our team and we have some of the craziest fans in the world," says Harper on the Pat McAfee show.

Nick Castellanos steps up to finish the job for Bryce Harper

While Bryce Harper's heroics in Game 3 of their NLDS against the Atlanta Braves helped the Philadelphia Phillies to gain momentum, Nick Castellanos helped them finish the job. The former AL triples leader joined the Phillies in 2022 and has already entered their record books after hitting two home runs in back-to-back games against the Braves. He became the first player in MLB history to achieve this feat.

As they prepare to face the Arizona Diamondbacks next, the Phillies look like a team on the up and certainly have to talent to challenge for the World Series again.