Bryson Stott's bat during the Little League Classic game made headlines as the specially designed 'pencil bat' won hearts around the baseball world. The Philadelphia Phillies were up against the Washington Nationals in MLB's annual game.

The Little League Classic has, over the years, evolved as a yearly ritual for the league. Originally started in 2017, the game is played alongside the Little League Classic World Series, involving kids aged 10-12 who participate in the showcase junior baseball tournament.

MLB started the Classic as a fun matchup to get more kids interested in the sport. Players from both teams get to add a bit more flair to their kits and sporting gear as they look to impress the kids at Williamsport, Pennsylvania in attendance, the annual home for the Little League Classic.

During this year's edition, Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies brought out arguably the most exciting bats in the history of the game. The bat was colored in the form of a pencil with an eraser at the end with the handle colored in black to signify the lead.

People on social media were might impressed by Stott and his addition and took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.

Philadelphia Phillies lose to the Nationals in the Little League Classic

Bryston Stott couldn't write much on the scoreboard with his pencil as the Phillies infielder went 1-4 in the game, striking out once. Philadelphia lost 4-3 after a good start by the Nationals, who got all their runs in the first game. Interestingly all of the Phillies' runs came in the final innings as the seven frames in the middle went scoreless.

The Phillies remained in the lead of the NL Wild Card spots despite the series loss to their division rivals. The San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs are hot on their heels within 2.5 games of the NL pennant holders. They would look to continue as the Wild Card spots are the only way they can make it to the postseason as things stand.