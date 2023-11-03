Buck Showalter emerges to be 'favorite' in Los Angeles Angels' manager hunt, per MLB insider

The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the midst of a managerial hunt, and according to MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi, Buck Showalter has emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted position. Showalter’s ties with Angels’ general manager Perry Minasian, stemming from their time together with the Texas Rangers, could play a pivotal role in his potential appointment.

Showalter, a seasoned manager with a track record of success, has led five different clubs over his 22-year managerial career, including a recent stint with the New York Mets. If he joins the Angels, it could mark the fourth managerial change for the team since 2019, showcasing the organization’s quest for the right leadership.

The Angels recently parted ways with Phil Nevin, who managed the team to a record 119-149 since mid-2022. Showalter‘s interest in the Angels‘ vacancy comes after his departure from the Mets, where he spent the last two seasons.

Despite the Angels having expressed interest in Showalter, they are considering multiple alternatives for the managerial role. Showalter, a four-time Manager of the Year with 1,727 wins to his name, brings a wealth of experience that could benefit the team.

The 67-year-old manager, known for his success and accolades, could be a suitable fit for the Angels, a team looking to contend in the near future. However, the managerial position in Los Angeles might not be universally appealing within the industry, with factors such as the contract status of general manager Perry Minasian influencing perceptions.

The Angels face additional challenges in their managerial search, including the impending free agency of Shohei Ohtani and the potential ripple effect it could have on the team’s direction. The possibility of trading Mike Trout, a perennial All-Star, looms if the Angels undergo a significant rebuild, underscoring the highstakes in the team’s pursuit of a new leader. As the Angels navigate a crucial juncture in their franchise’s trajectory, the decision on Showalter could shape the team’s future and aspirations for success in the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball.