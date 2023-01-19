Jacob deGrom has finally opened up about his highly discussed move to the Texas Rangers. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was one of the most highly sought-after free agents in the offseason and eventually closed on a five-year, $185 million contract. The news may have surprised the New York Mets, who made it a habit of holding onto their top stars.

The Mets are building a powerhouse in Queens. The organization, led by owner Steve Cohen, has invested heavily in the roster and added some of baseball's biggest names to the lineup. That's what made Jacob deGrom's departure that much more of a shock. Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke about a recent discussion he had with his former starting pitcher:

"He said, 'someday I’d like to sit down with you and explain what really happened. I really thought I’d be back there.'"

It appears as if both the Mets and deGrom thought they would be together for the 2023 season. Showalter also touched on the financial aspect of the deal:

"The Rangers made him an offer that was light-years ahead of everyone else."

Showalter was speaking during an interview with Bob Klapisch in his recent piece for NJ.com.

Despite the addition of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, deGrom will be missed in New York. The right-hander is regarded as one of the league's most dangerous pitchers.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Jacob deGrom, Rangers

"Jacob deGrom, Rangers $185,000,000/5+A. 2023-2027 opt 2028 $30,000,000 - 2023 $40,000,000 - 2024 $40,000,000 - 2025 $38,000,000 - 2026 $37,000,000 - 2027 Conditional Club option 2028 for $20,000,000. Can increase to $30M or $37M based on IP and Cy Young finishes" - Jon Heyman

Jacob deGrom is a four-time All-Star and has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the Mets. Over that period, he won the Rookie of the Year award (2014), led the National League twice in strikeouts (2019, 2020), and finished as the NL ERA leader (2018).

Jacob deGrom sits in the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park

When healthy, deGrom is on par with any pitcher in the majors. Injuries have limited his appearances with the New York Mets in recent years and that may have been a factor in his departure.

"13 Ks through 5 innings deGrom is on another planet" - Talkin' Baseball

In fairness to Jacob deGrom, he owes nothing more to the Mets. For years, he consistently performed at a high level. If the Mets were not willing to match an offer from the Texas Rangers, the All-Star pitcher has the right to move on. If deGrom can continue the form he showed toward the end of 2022, he will be a valuable asset for the Rangers.

