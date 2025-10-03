“Buddy is lucky Aaron Judge didn’t punch!” - Fans weigh in on Yankees captain's heated staredown vs. Red Sox’s Justin Slaten after hit by pitch

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge almost had a confrontation with Boston Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten after being hit by a pitch in the winner-takes-all Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series on Thursday.The Yankees scored four runs off Red Sox starter Connelly Early in the fourth inning, leading to his early exit from the game. With two runners on base, Slaten was sent to the mound to face Aaron Judge.However, on his first pitch of the game, Slaten struck the two-time MVP on the wrist. The Red Sox reliever had a brief staredown with Judge before the Yankees captain walked to first base.Fans reacted to Slaten getting into a staredown with the AL MVP front-runner.&quot;Buddy is lucky Judge didn't punch his head clean off, instant decapitation.&quot;DOTSON’S CHEESY DEAL @AllarThrowsChedLINKBuddy is lucky Judge didn't punch his head clean off, instant decapitation&quot;Slaten pooped his pants a little bit as Judge walked towards him.&quot;Jay @jay17vLINKSlaten pooped his pants a little bit as Judge walked towards him.&quot;Clearly intentional.. maybe from tipping pitches last night. Judge was 4 for 4 against him too.&quot;Carter @cleubankLINKClearly intentional.. maybe from tipping pitches last night. Judge was 4 for 4 against him too.&quot;One day I wanna see judge just bulldoze through a pitcher and then carry on like he normally does.&quot;Chris corallo @chriscorallo110LINKOne day I wanna see judge just bulldoze through a pitcher and then carry on like he normally does&quot;Judge destroying a Redsox pitcher would have brought back some real nostalgia 🥰&quot;Stantonian @ToucanSalLINKJudge destroying a Redsox pitcher would have brought back some real nostalgia 🥰Following the hit-by-pitch on Judge, Slaten escaped the fourth inning unscathed despite the bases being loaded. The Yankees captain had gone 4-for-4 the previous night in a 4-3 win for the Brin Bombers to force a Game 3.Yankees advance to ALDS clash against the Blue Jays after Cam Schlittler shuts down Red SoxWhile the Yankees hitters chased away Connelly Early in the fourth inning, Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler pitched an eight-inning gem to shut out the Red Sox.Schlittler threw a career-high 12 strikeouts, the most by a rookie in a do-or-die game in the postseason, while allowing five hits without walking any batter.His historic outing helped the Yankees to a 4-0 win, eliminating the AL East rivals from the postseason and setting up an ALDS matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.