"Build this man a statue", "Bang!" - Astros fans overjoyed with Jose Altuve's bumper $125,000,000 extension

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve will not reach free agency following the 2024 season. The two sides have agreed to a five-year, $125 million extension, cementing his stay in Houston.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Altuve will receive a $15 million signing bonus, followed by a $30 million salary for the first three seasons. During the last two seasons, he will receive $10 million.

Houston's front office did not want to see Altuve slip through the cracks, so they got out ahead of his contract ending. They know just how much of a difference-maker the Venezuelan is when he is in the lineup.

After missing the start of the season due to a broken thumb, Altuve played 90 games. He hit .311/.393/.522 in that stretch, with 17 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

Astros fans could not be happier with the announcement that Jose Altuve signed a five-year extension. He is the heart and soul of the team, and the fanbase knows that.

"Build this man a statue outside MPP when he retires," one fan posted.

"Bang!!" another fan posted.

The front office can breathe easy knowing Altuve, 33, is cemented in Houston for likely the remainder of his career. However, they must focus on another star who will be a free agent following the 2024 season — Alex Bregman.

After signing Jose Altuve, will the Astros get a deal done with Alex Bregman?

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Four (Image via Getty)

While the Astros front office has reached an extension with Jose Altuve, they now have another player to focus on. Alex Bregman will become a free agent following the end of the 2024 season.

Bregman has been a core member of the team since the 2016 season. He was with the club for their two World Series victories and was a key contributor.

Last season, the 29-year-old American played in 161 games, hitting .262/.363/.441, with 25 home runs and 98 RBIs. With Altuve on the IL, Bregman was vital in helping the team stay on track

Altuve's extension is good news for fans. In recent years, the team has generally shied away from big-time extensions, letting go of Carlos Correa and George Springer. This could now be a new trend in Houston.

The fanbase would love to see Bregman continue his career in Houston, but does the front office feel the same way?

