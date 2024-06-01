"Build the statue!" "Keep him in Milwaukee!" - Brewers fans fired up after Willy Adames came up clutch twice in Saturday's victory against White Sox

Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers met up with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday for Game 2 of their three-game series. While Milwaukee had no problems in Game 1, Game 2 was a different story.

Down two runs in the seventh inning, Adames hit a two-run single to tie the game and eventually brought it to extras. In the bottom of the 10th, he hit an infield single, giving his club the 4-3 win.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adames finished the day going 2-for-5 with three runs batted in. The bullpen also had a great outing, giving up zero runs while striking out six batters in the final five innings.

While the White Sox have one of the worst records across MLB, they did have Garrett Crochet on the mound, who has been electric. This was a good come-from-behind win against a quality starting pitcher.

"Build the statue!! Can't believe this is our last year with him" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Keep him in Milwaukee!" - posted another.

Expand Tweet

"Ask for the farm when they come asking for Willy" - posted another.

Brewers fans do not want to see Willy Adames go. He is currently working on a one-year deal and will be a free agent when the season comes to an end.

"Sign him now" - said another fan.

"Willy is clutch" - said another.

"He gives me happy feelings" - said another.

The win pushes Milwaukee even further ahead of the rest of the teams in the National League Central. They hold a 35-23 record, 6.5 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Are the Brewers preparing to extend Willy Adames?

Milwaukee Brewers - Willy Adames (Image via USA Today)

While Brewers fans are calling for the front office to extend Willy Adames' contract, that is something that is already in the works. Team owner Mark Attanasio revealed Friday that the two sides have discussed an extension.

Milwaukee has offered several extensions to Adames, but he has turned them down. Attannasio also revealed that he had not closed the door on trading the shortstop during the deadline.

However, that seems unlikely with the club leading the way in the NL Central. expect the two sides to continue to have extension talks the rest of the way out.

Adames has been a centerpiece for the club since being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2021 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback