“But when you hit a Yankee, they think it’s on purpose” - MLB fans criticize Yankee supporters as Gerrit Cole hits Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with fastball

Gerrit Cole's 97-mph fastball stung Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s right hand in Sunday's game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. However, it was all good baseball, with Cole nodding to accept his mistake and Guerrero Jr. nodding back to acknowledge it.

The incident happened in the third inning, with Yankees leading 4-0.

However, some fans used the opportunity to criticize Yankees fans for their comments when a Yankees hitter gets hit, thinking it's always on purpose.

"But when you hit a Yankee they think it’s on purpose lmao," one fan commented.

"Surely Yankees fans are going to be absolutely OUTRAGED at Gerrit Cole for this!" one fan takes a sarcastic jibe.

"Yankees lead the league in HBP and try to act like they're saints lmao," one fan added.

The reactions from fans continued, with some thinking it was intentional.

"Dirty Yankees using unfair tactics to stop Vladdy," one fan thought it was intentional.

"Yankees fans would be protesting at the MLB headquarters if roles were reversed," another posted.

"If this was judge Yankees fans would be throwing a fit," another wrote.

Yankees-Blue Jays split series, Gerrit Cole leads Yankees to win

The four-game series at the Rogers Centre ended on Sunday with the Yankees winning 8-1 and splitting the series 2-2. It was a complete game for the Yankees, with their offense on a tear right from the first innings and Cole leading from the mound.

Kevin Gausman, who started for the Blue Jays, gave up two runs in back to back innings. Another ride of the offense came in the fifth where the Yankees added three more runs to the tally. After retiring one hitter in the fifth, Gausman was pulled out after he allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Other than Anthony Volpe, every Yankees hitter got a hit, with Aaron Judge hitting his 31st home run of the season. Gerrit Cole pitched five innings for one run while striking out six hitters.

With the win, the Yankees improved to 54-32, while the Blue Jays slid to 38-45 on the season.