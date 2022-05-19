"But maybe my arm is getting used to all the stress" - Shohei Ohtani addresses early velocity ups and downs, throws a carrer-high 98.6 mph in loss to Rangers

Major League Baseball's two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels went six innings yesterday, May 18, against the Texas Rangers. During his outing, Ohtani had an average fastball velocity of 98.6, the fastest he has ever thrown over the course of an entire game. However, the Angels' ace was only thowing in the low 90s in his previous start against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 11.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Shohei Ohtani's average fastball tonight was 98.6 mph, the hardest for any game in his career. He threw eight pitches at 100 mph, second most.



Although the Angels ended up losing the game to Texas in extra innings 6-5, Ohtani had an impressive start, throwing six, giving up only two runs, and striking out seven batters. During the game, Ohtani reached a firey 100.8 mph on his fastball, a number that he was not even close to in his previous start against the Rays, where he was down to 93.3 mph in the last inning.

Shohei Ohtani discussing his velocity

In a postgame interview after yesterday's game against the Rangers, Shohei Ohtani was asked about his difference in fastball velocity between the two starts. When the question was brought up, Ohtani responded by saying, "I really didn't change much," and, "but maybe my arm’s just getting used to all the stress."

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox

It is still early in the season, and it takes time for pitchers, especially in the MLB, to fully get into the groove. Pitchers' arms take a decent amount of time to get fully conditioned, so it is safe to say that Ohtani's arm was somewhat fatigued in his start against the Rays. There is no reason to worry about Ohtani's early highs and lows regarding his fastball speed. It is something that happens to all pitchers who are still getting adjusted to the workload of an MLB season.

Shohei Ohtani's pitching numbers have also been more than solid to say the least. The Angels ace currently has a 2.82 earned run average and has already struck out 53 batters in just 38.1 innings pitched. Ohtani still looks like his usual self, despite the dip in velocity against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is on pace to have another MVP caliber season in Los Angeles.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Here's the context. Tie Game.

The Los Angeles Angels are scheduled to play three against the Oakland Athletics over this weekend. Los Angeles is looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they got swept by the Texas Rangers.

