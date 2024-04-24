"By far the best stuff I've ever seen" – Pirates catcher Henry Davis raves about the tremendous talent of top pitching prospect Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis knows just how good top-pitching prospect Paul Skenes is. He and Skenes worked out over the offseason together in Florida to prepare for the 2024 season.

Davis has caught a lot of pitchers during his time but is still impressed with the light-out stuff Skenes has on the mound. He has consistently touched 102 mph this season, blowing it by minor leaguers.

From his teammates to fans across the league, Skenes has done nothing but turn heads. Davis recently went on an episode of Foul Territory TV to discuss how impressive the hard-throwing righty is.

"I had guys who caught a lot more pitchers than me, played a lot more baseball say it was the best stuff they have ever seen" - said Davis.

Davis mentions that there were people who had much more experience than he has, saying Skenes had the best stuff they have witnessed. That goes to show the high-ceiling potential he has when he makes his debut.

"By far the best stuff I have ever seen, and abviously, super excited for him to come join us" - said Davis.

Henry Davis agrees with those who said Skenes is the best he ever saw. It is just a matter of time until Davis and Skenes work in tandem as a battery in the big leagues.

Henry Davis and Paul Skenes could make the Pittsburgh Pirates fearsome

The Pittsburgh Pirates are starting to build something special. After years of staying under the radar and building up their farm system, they have become an exciting team to watch.

Players like ONeill Cruz, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Henry Davis, and Jared Triolo have been a joy to watch develop. However, the team has a good mix of veterans like Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds, and Martin Perez.

Initially, Pittsburgh was hesitant to call Paul Skenes up given how little experience he had in professional baseball. But, Skenes has been absolutely dominating the minors, and he could be called up any day.

According to Baseball Reference, Skenes has started four games at Triple-A, posting zero runs, while giving up just five hits over 12.2 innings of work. Despite his stellar performances, Skenes still needs to be ramped up.

It could still be some time before Skenes and Davis are a consistent package, but when they do become one, the rest of the league will be put on notice.

