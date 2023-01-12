The Carlos Correa saga finally took a wild u-turn with him deciding to stay put in Minnesota. Carlos exclaimed that he couldn’t be happier at the prospect of playing for Minnesota again, especially for the loyal Twins fans.

Carlos exclaimed that he was thrilled and couldn't wait to get started.

"LIVE: Carlos Correa resigns with Twins" - Minnesota Twins, Twitter

His impactful re-signing has been such a game-changer it has got the dressing room and clubhouse buzzing in excitement.

Long-time Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, in particular, couldn’t contain his excitement at the news, and even took to social media to commemorate the joyous occasion.

Buxton shared a photograph of himself and Correa on-field, with a heartwarming caption that exclaimed the sheer ecstasy of being able to play with his brother again.

"Hard to hold that in from everybody but I did!! LFG my brother!!" - Byron Buxton, Instagram

Correa and Buxton spent last season together at the Twins.

Incidentally, when Correa joined the Twins in 2022, he and Buxton became the third pair of players picked first and second in the same draft to play for the same club.

Buxton had a stellar last season and Correa had a decent one by his lofty standards. The pair will for sure want to put on a show next season and lead the charge in the race for the World Series.

Carlos Correa's transfer saga explained

The Carlos Correa chronicle began last October when he declined a contract extension with the Twins. He opted for free agency instead.

His attention then turned to a monstrous 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, before being lured by the New York Mets with an even bigger paycheck.

"THIS CARLOS CORREA SAGA Nov. 7 - Opts out of deal with Twins. Dec. 13 - Agrees to 13Y, $350M with Giants. Dec. 21 - Agrees to 12Y, $315M with the Mets. Today - Agrees to 6Y, $200M with the Twins. The Giants and Mets both reportedly cited concerns after Correa’s physical." - Bleacher Report, Twitter

Two devastating failed medicals and fallouts with management eventually led him back to resigning with the Minnesota Twins.

Ecstatic at the prospect of playing in front of loyal Twins fans again, Correa claimed his heart was right here in Minnesota, and that he's very happy he got this done.

Correa's leadership skills cannot be questioned, and the talent he possesses is just magical, and his paycheck justifies that. Carlos is being paid a whopping $200M for six years. It is a deal that can max out at $270M if certain goals and numbers and achieved.

ESPN @espn



The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending a physical. Breaking: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending a physical. Breaking: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan.The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending a physical. https://t.co/Q6caF9pGhF

Whatever's said and done, this one's a massive deal. The Twins look like they've hit big this time around, but only time will tell how well they do in the upcoming season, and whether the World Series looks like a genuine possibility.

