Byron Buxton Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period of Twins star placed on IL 

The Minnesota Twins have placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL as the slugger is dealing with a hamstring issue. The move is retroactive to August 2nd, meaning Buxton would be eligible to return on August 12th.

This is now Buxton's second IL stint this season. He missed a few games in June while dealing with a left rib contusion. Minnesota claimed Jordan Luplow off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, who will likely fill in for Buxton.

Aaron Gleeman @AaronGleeman #MNTwins are placing Byron Buxton (hamstring) on the injured list and adding Jordan Luplow to the active roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Byron Buxton is no stranger to the IL. He has had a hard time staying healthy throughout his career so far. Last year, he played in just 92 games as his season was cut short due to a knee injury.

Minnesota will hope he can return to the lineup as soon as he is eligible. The Twins are leading the American League Central, but not by much. The Cleveland Guardians are just 2.5 games behind them.

Injuries have plagued Byron Buxton

Twins Royals Baseball

Staying healthy has been tough for Byron Buxton. During his nine-year career, he has only played over 100 games in a single season just one time. He has dealt with everything from a broken toe to wrist and hamstring issues.

This season, Buxton has not looked like himself. Some blame could be directed at his hamstring issue, but his batting numbers are low this year. Through 85 games, he is hitting .207/.294/.438 with 17 home runs. Buxton has never seen his batting average drop this low before.

Despite Buxton's struggles, the Minnesota Twins still hold command of the American League Central, but they have a true test ahead. They take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series starting on Friday. Given how Arizona has looked lately, Minnesota must be at the top of its game over the weekend.