Byron Buxton Injury Update: Twins Gold Glove winner suffers major setback during rehab assignment

Minnesotta Twins fans received disheartening news as the team’s star outfielder, Byron Buxton, suffered a major setback during his rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints. Buxton, a Gold Glove winner and a pivotal player for the Twins, left the game prematurely after experiencing discomfort in his right knee.

The setback raises concerns about Buxton’s recovery timeline, as he had been on the injured list since August 4 due to a strained right hamstring. Despite his ongoing rehabilitation efforts, it appears that his right knee, which underwent surgery last September, has become a source of trouble.

Is Byron Buxton expected to return to the Twins in 2023?

Buxton’s recent struggles were evident during this rehab game as he struck out in both the first and second innings, struggling to find his rhythm at the plate. he had previously played center field in his first rehab assignment with the Saints, signaling his determination to return to the outfield.

Byron Buxton struck out in both his plate appearances before signaling knee discomfort

With Buxton’s evaluation scheduled for Saturday, Twins fans will anxiously await further updates on his condition, however, according to many reports, Buxton will likely miss the rest of the 2023 MLB regular season and postseason. The team had been hopeful that he would make a return in September, but this setback could potentually derail those plans and leave the Twins without their star player for an extended period.