Byron Buxton Injury Update: Twins place center fielder on 10-day injured list 

The Minnesota Twins placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list on Friday due to inflammation in his right knee. The club has recalled Austin Martin to fill his spot on the active roster. On the field, Willi Castro took his spot at center field.

Buxton exited Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after attempting a steal at second base. He was seen limping as he exited the field, shortly after the club announced that he was experiencing soreness in his right knee, on which he had undergone two surgeries. Those surgical repairs also limited him to the designated hitter role last season.

Twins' President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said no structural damage was visible on the MRI and mentioned him returning to the field soon.

"This is a long season. He wants to be in a good place, because he is still dealing with some tenderness and some tightness," Falvey said. "You don't want to be chasing that every couple of days, so we want to try and get ahead of it here."

Buxton is hitting .250 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 12 runs and 11 RBIs in 28 games this season.

Twins manager on Byron Buxton's grit and expected return date

Byron Buxton is one of those players who will rarely throw the towel in for minor injuries. And if he's leaving the field, it means that he is hurting, and that's what Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said on Thursday:

"He cares so much. In his mind, he does not want to let anybody down, and he wants to just say he's fine," Baldelli said. "His initial reaction is always to say, 'I'm good.' When he can't say, 'I'm good,' it hurts him and we reached that point in the last game where he can't say it."

Ever since Buxton made his debut in 2015, only once has he eclipsed the mark of 92 games in a season, with that one coming in 2017. He played 85 games last year as his persistent knee issue kept him off the field and also required him to undergo arthroscopic surgery in October.

For now, he is expected to be back after May 12.

