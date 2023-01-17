The city of Minnesota was enthralled when they read the news about Carlos Correa signing a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins. This meant that their star shortstop was back, and this time with an even better deal.

The President of Baseball Operations for the Twins, Derek Falvey, couldn't be more ecstatic to announce the news.

#CarlosCorrea | #MNTwins When other teams started to shy away from Carlos Correa because of ankle concerns, why were the @Twins comfortable with a substantial offer? Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey explained why on "The Front Office".

"We feel that this is a guy that we can bet on" - Derek Flavey

"When other teams started to shy away from Carlos Correa because of ankle concerns, why were the Twins comfortable with a substantial offer? Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey explained why on "The Front Office"."

On the same day that the team revealed his 6-year, $200 million contract, Carlos Correa was reintroduced to the group. Along with a complete no-trade clause, the agreement also provides vesting and team options over a four-year period. If vesting and team options are exercised, Correa's final season with the Twins would be in 2031 at the very least.

From the Twins' owner down to management, and undoubtedly including Correa himself, there was a happy vibe. He was enthused about his return despite the tortuous route that brought him to Minnesota.

Carlos Correa has some unfinished business with the Twins

Carlos Correa is the biggest star in the Twins franchise, alongside his good friend Byron Buxton. Twins fans expect a lot from this duo, and they almost delivered in the '22 season when they had an amazing run in the second half of the season. The push almost provided them with a fighting chance at making it to the Wild Card Series.

"Carlos Correa likes the Twins new threads." - MLB

The 28-year-old infielder played his first seven seasons of professional baseball for the Houston Astros before agreeing to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with Minnesota last offseason. He chose to leave after his 2022 season, which marked the beginning of Correa's offseason saga.

According to insiders, Correa first rejected the Twins' initial offer of 10 years and $285 million before signing his alleged 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants. After his Giants contract fell through, the Twins allegedly expressed concern about Correa's prior injury as well. However, it doesn't appear that this prevented them from finally making another attempt to sign him.

Now that Correa is back with Minnesota, he will be looking to bring his A-game on the field as the Twins want to push toward the ALCS and maybe more in 2023.

