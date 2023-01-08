Ian Happ has been a staple in the Chicago Cubs outfield. In his six seasons with the Cubs so far, Happ has hit 104 home runs, while hitting .249 and swiping 37 bases.

Last season, he was voted into his first All-Star game. Happ was coming off a career-high batting average (.271), hits (155), runs (72), doubles (42), and RBIs (72). The reason for his success last season? Vision training.

Michael Cerami @Michael_Cerami



Then he started vision training before and during every game this season.



Then this happened:



Pre-2022: 30.8 K%

2022: 23.2 K%



bleachernation.com/cubs/2023/01/0… Thanks to Matt Duffy and Tommy La Stella, Ian Happ saw a vision specialist (4-5 times) in Cali before the 2022 season.Then he started vision training before and during every game this season.Then this happened:Pre-2022: 30.8 K%2022: 23.2 K% Thanks to Matt Duffy and Tommy La Stella, Ian Happ saw a vision specialist (4-5 times) in Cali before the 2022 season. Then he started vision training before and during every game this season.Then this happened:Pre-2022: 30.8 K%2022: 23.2 K%bleachernation.com/cubs/2023/01/0… https://t.co/GXvCh4rL1z

So how did Happ use vision training to get better at the plate? Well, one of the biggest things he claims has helped him is juggling hacky sacks before the game and using focus stickers on the inside of his helmet when he's on deck.

While athletes train their bodies every day, you don't often hear about athletes training their vision. And with a sport like baseball, vision is one of the most important things a player can have. Imagine trying to hit something you can't easily track.

Some fans are questioning why more players don't engage in vision training. Who knows how much better a hitter could be if they train their eyes like they do the rest of their body?

Other fans are calling for the Chicago Cubs to extend him. He's a dedicated player who has started to find himself both offensively and defensively. They don't want to see him walk in free agency when his contract is up.

The Chicago Cubs have to make a decision on Ian Happ

Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ hasn't been the most consistent player for the Cubs. Up until 2021, he was a middle-of-the-road outfielder. But since 2021, he's been a sight to see.

In 2021 Happ saw a lot more consistent playing time. This, along with the vision training, has been huge. He's gone from a 30.8% strikeout rate to just 23.2% last season.

Cubs fans are used to letting core members of their team sign with others in free agency. That was the case for Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo. It was tough for the fans to see their favorites leave.

They are ready for this small rebuild to be over and make some noise in the National League Central. With his improvements, fans are eager to see their club extend Ian Happ.

