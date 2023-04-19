C.J. Cron Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for out-of-contract Colorado Rockies first baseman

Since joining the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2021 season, C.J. Cron has arguably not only been the best player on the team, but one of the most underrated players in the MLB. Through 308 games with the Rockies, Cron has batted .266 with 61 home runs and 202 RBIs, finishing 9th in home runs among first basemen last season.

Yet, with all of the success he has enjoyed in recent seasons, C.J. Cron has been relatively under-the-radar among casual fans. This may not be his fault, as the Colorado Rockies have not finished with a record over .500 since 2018.

While still early in the 2023 campaign, the Rockies are far from being considered a World Series contender, which should make them sellers at the trade deadline. Enter Cron, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Levis Hater (temp Guards fan) @MaldonadoutKYS CJ Cron Trade at the deadline is gonna go crazy CJ Cron Trade at the deadline is gonna go crazy

"C.J. Cron Trade at the deadline is gonna go crazy" - @MaldonadoutKYS

The hard-hitting first baseman should draw interest across the league, even if he will simply be a rental. Here is a look at three potential landing spots for the 33-year-old slugger.

The Philadelphia Phillies may pursue C.J. Cron on the trade market

The Philadelphia Phillies were posed to contend for the World Series again this season, before being ravaged by the injury bug, particularly at first base. Prior to Opening Day, long-time first baseman Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL, forcing him out of the lineup for the entire 2023 season.

Following Hoskins' injury, the Phillies filled the void with several players, including Darick Hall, who also suffered a devastating injury that will keep him out of the lineup for months. This is where Cron could slot in perfectly for a legitimate contender who has shown aggressiveness in pursuit of a title.

Tyler @TeddyFreddy270 CJ Cron is going to the Phillies this year. I just have a hunch. CJ Cron is going to the Phillies this year. I just have a hunch. https://t.co/j7XFppOKrh

"CJ Cron is going to the Phillies this year. I just have a hunch." - @TeddyFreddy270

The Minnesota Twins could use help at first base

Another team that has suffered several injuries is the Minnesota Twins. Alex Kirilloff is currently working his way back from offseason wrist surgery, however, the young slugger has struggled to remain consistently healthy. Despite several players are working their way back from injury, C.J. Cron's addition to the Twins could not only provide depth but injury insurance.

Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo, and Jorge Polanco have all missed time due to injuries in their careers, so Cron would be a fine addition to the roster. Currently, the Minnesota Twins are leading the American League Central with a 10-7 record.

The Los Angeles Angels can use all of the reinforcement that they can get

In arguably the most pivotal season in Los Angeles Angels franchise history, the team cannot afford to sit idly by. With the pending free agency of Shohei Ohtani on the line, if the Angels can prove that they are capable of winning the World Series, they may be able to retain their two-way star.

"Angels legend C.J. Cron" - @jthamano

Another team with a track record for injuries, in a similar case as the Minnesota Twins, the Angels need to load up on as much talent as possible. C.J. Cron has already spent four years with the club, so a reunion may be required if the Angels want to return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

