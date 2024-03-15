"Caitlin Clark lucky she doesn’t play in Japan" - Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka's basketball skills floors MLB fans

A recent viral video has sent waves through the baseball community as Mamiko Tanaka, the wife of Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s hoop skills were revealed. Sports fans are amazed by Tanaka’s performance on the court, and many people have expressed their admiration for her athleticism.

Tanaka’s name was revealed amidst rumors abour Ohtani’s personal life, especially after it became known that the two-way sensation got married at the end of last year. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ designated hitter for the 2024 season had previously kept his wife’s name a secret, making fans curious about the woman behind baseball’s most famous player.

"Caitlyn Clark lucky she doesn’t play in Japan." - Mocked one fan.

Mamiko Tanaka has recently been revealed as Shohei Ohtani’s wife.

Tanaka is a former basketball player for Waseda University and the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League. Her height at 5 feet 22 inches and great skills as a forward/center have made her into a viral social media sensation. With averages of 7.8 points and 6 rebounds per game, Tanaka’s athleticism is undeniable, making her and Shohei Ohtani a very dynamic and athletic couple.

"The athletic one in this relationship." - Added another fan.

Despite the attention, Shohei Ohtani has made it clear that Tanaka had nothing to do with his offseason choice to join the Los Angeles Dodgers during free-agency. However, he has stressed her understanding and support for his job, showing the strength in their relationship. The revelation of Tanaka’s name has caused a lot of excitement and warmth among MLB fans and Japanese fans. Social media platforms have been abuzz with admiration for the couple’s relationship and best wishes for the future.

As Ohtani and Tanaka embark on this new chapter together, fans cannot wait to see their continued success and the impact they will have both on and off the field. With Ohtani’s historic deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tanaka’s obvious skill, the couple’s path is sure to be full of achievements and mututal support.

