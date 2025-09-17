Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah gives 3-word shoutout as Mariner’s star passes Mickey Mantle with historic 55th HR

Moments after Seattle Mariners switch-hitter Cal Raleigh barreled up the breaking ball from Kansas City Royals ace Michael Wacha in the third inning for 55th home run, his girlfriend Hannah was hyped about a history the catcher made.Raleigh's 55th home run broke Mickey Mantle's 1961 HR record, as the most by any switch-hitter in a single season. Raleigh was batting left-handed for that home run. He doubled earlier in that same game.Hannah posted a graphic from the Mariners' Instagram page, hyping her partner's historic 55th home run. She accompanied a three-word reaction:&quot;Go Buddy go.&quot;Hannah's Instagram storyMickey Mantle hit 54 home runs in 1961 as a switch-hitter. Apart from this, Raleigh has also previously broken Salvador Perez's 48 home run record from 2021, as the most hit by a catcher in a single season.Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah's perfect reaction to sum up 2 HR nightAfter hitting his 55th home run in the third inning, Cal Raleigh's hot bat led to another historic feat. In his very next at-bat in the fourth inning, the Mariners catcher hit his 56th home run, while batting right-handed, against Daniel Lynch IV. The towering home run tied the Mariners franchise single-season home run record held by Ken Griffey Jr. (which was 56, set in 1997 and matched in 1998).After seeing her partner hitting another ball into the stands, Hannah had a catchy phrase to sum up the moment:&quot;Catch me if you can.&quot;Hannah's Instagram storyAfter hitting 55 &amp; 56, Raleigh got a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium. The game is still in the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Mariners holding a 10-1 lead. In four plate appearances, the catcher has hit two home runs and a double. At least two more at-bats are yet to come by and who knows, Griffey Jr.'s franchise record might be broken in the same game itself.Apart from Raleigh, Mariners designated hitter Dominic Canzone has also gone the yard twice. With three more innings left, only time will tell whether more home runs are waiting in this slugfest.