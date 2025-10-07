Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah, Shane Bieber's wife Kara, and more MLB spouses gush over Corey Seager's newborn 

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, were blessed with a baby boy, Camden Miles, on Saturday. The significant others of several MLB stars, including his current and former teammates, have sent well-wishes to the newborn.

Ad

On Tuesday, Seager's wife shared a multi-snap Instagram post, announcing the birth of her firstborn. The cover image of the carousel showed the newborn baby, partially covered by a light brown and white striped blanket, next to a small sign.

The sign had the baby's name "Camden," the date "10-4-25," and the time "8:09 pm" of his birth. In the second image, Madisyn held the newborn baby, who was wrapped in a swaddle blanket, and Seager leaned in with his arm around her.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Camden Miles Seager 🤎 10.4.2025," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the good news, Cal Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, commented:

"Welcome to the world Camden, congrats to you two♥️ he has no idea how lucky he is!"

Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine, wrote:

"Camden you’re one lucky guy 🤎 love you & so proud of you!!!"

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/madyseager]

Wives of Bryan Reynolds, Jonah Heim, and Josh Smith also commented.

Ad

"Hi Camden!! 🤍 lucky little guy!!" Blair, the wife of Reynolds, wrote.

"He is everything!!!! You are amazing! Congratulations 💙," Mackenzie, the partner of Jonah Heim, commented.

"Welcome the cutest little man !!!!! 🥹It’s spritz time for your mommy & me now 🥂🥂🥂🥂," Claire, the significant other of Josh Smithe, wrote.

Screenshot of comments

Spouses of Corey Seager's former Dodgers teammates react to the good news

Corey Seager was the Los Angeles Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2012 MLB draft. After debuting for the Dodgers in 2015, Seager joined the Texas Rangers in free agency before the 2022 season.

Ad

During his time in LA, Seager and his wife built a good relationship with his colleagues and their spouses. Many sent well wishes to the Seagers after hearing about Camden's birth.

"Congratulations mama!! So beautiful!💙," Brianna, the wife of Mookie Betts, commented.

Betts joined the Dodgers in 2020. In the same year, he won the World Series, which was Seager's first. Notably, Seager was the World Series MVP.

Ad

"Sweet baby Camden!! Finley, Walker and I can’t wait to squeeze him!!" Mackenzie, the spouse of Walker Buehler wrote.

After debuting for the Dodgers in 2017, Buehler joined the Red Sox in free agency before the 2025 season. He currently plays for the Phillies.

"Omg Babyyyy 💙Camden so precious 💙. Congratulations to the Seager Family 🤗🥰," Gianni, the partner of Kenley Jansen, reacted.

Ad

Jansen played for the Dodgers from 2010 to 2021. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels.

"You are perfect sweet baby boy!!!! you did it mama ❤️ love you guys sm, we can’t wait to meet you Camden ❤️❤️❤️," Nicole, the wife of Austin Barnes, commented.

Barnes debuted for the Dodgers in 2015. After almost 10 years with the organization, they released him on May 20 this year.

Ad

"You are so artsy Camden is SO LUCKY," Chase, the wife of Cody Bellinger, wrote.

Bellinger played for the Dodgers from 2017 to 2022. After two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, he now plays for the New York Yankees.

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/madyseager]

In his seven seasons with the Dodgers, Corey Seager was a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He had also earned the NL ROY honors in his debut season.

Notably, Seager was the standout performer during the Dodgers' 2020 World Series triumph, having won the World Series MVP and ALCS MVP honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More