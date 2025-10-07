Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah, Shane Bieber's wife Kara, and more MLB spouses gush over Corey Seager's newborn 

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, were blessed with a baby boy, Camden Miles, on Saturday. The significant others of several MLB stars, including his current and former teammates, have sent well-wishes to the newborn.
On Tuesday, Seager's wife shared a multi-snap Instagram post, announcing the birth of her firstborn. The cover image of the carousel showed the newborn baby, partially covered by a light brown and white striped blanket, next to a small sign.
The sign had the baby's name "Camden," the date "10-4-25," and the time "8:09 pm" of his birth. In the second image, Madisyn held the newborn baby, who was wrapped in a swaddle blanket, and Seager leaned in with his arm around her.
"Camden Miles Seager 🤎 10.4.2025," she captioned the post.
Reacting to the good news, Cal Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, commented:
"Welcome to the world Camden, congrats to you two♥️ he has no idea how lucky he is!"
Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine, wrote:
"Camden you’re one lucky guy 🤎 love you & so proud of you!!!"
Wives of Bryan Reynolds, Jonah Heim, and Josh Smith also commented.
"Hi Camden!! 🤍 lucky little guy!!" Blair, the wife of Reynolds, wrote.
"He is everything!!!! You are amazing! Congratulations 💙," Mackenzie, the partner of Jonah Heim, commented.
"Welcome the cutest little man !!!!! 🥹It’s spritz time for your mommy & me now 🥂🥂🥂🥂," Claire, the significant other of Josh Smithe, wrote.
Spouses of Corey Seager's former Dodgers teammates react to the good news
Corey Seager was the Los Angeles Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2012 MLB draft. After debuting for the Dodgers in 2015, Seager joined the Texas Rangers in free agency before the 2022 season.
During his time in LA, Seager and his wife built a good relationship with his colleagues and their spouses. Many sent well wishes to the Seagers after hearing about Camden's birth.
"Congratulations mama!! So beautiful!💙," Brianna, the wife of Mookie Betts, commented.
Betts joined the Dodgers in 2020. In the same year, he won the World Series, which was Seager's first. Notably, Seager was the World Series MVP.
"Sweet baby Camden!! Finley, Walker and I can’t wait to squeeze him!!" Mackenzie, the spouse of Walker Buehler wrote.
After debuting for the Dodgers in 2017, Buehler joined the Red Sox in free agency before the 2025 season. He currently plays for the Phillies.
"Omg Babyyyy 💙Camden so precious 💙. Congratulations to the Seager Family 🤗🥰," Gianni, the partner of Kenley Jansen, reacted.
Jansen played for the Dodgers from 2010 to 2021. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels.
"You are perfect sweet baby boy!!!! you did it mama ❤️ love you guys sm, we can’t wait to meet you Camden ❤️❤️❤️," Nicole, the wife of Austin Barnes, commented.
Barnes debuted for the Dodgers in 2015. After almost 10 years with the organization, they released him on May 20 this year.
"You are so artsy Camden is SO LUCKY," Chase, the wife of Cody Bellinger, wrote.
Bellinger played for the Dodgers from 2017 to 2022. After two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, he now plays for the New York Yankees.
In his seven seasons with the Dodgers, Corey Seager was a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He had also earned the NL ROY honors in his debut season.
Notably, Seager was the standout performer during the Dodgers' 2020 World Series triumph, having won the World Series MVP and ALCS MVP honors.