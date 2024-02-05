Caleb Ferguson Trade: Yankees add depth to bullpen with lefty reliever's arrival from Dodgers in a deal involving prospects

The New York Yankees have been quite active in the trade market this offseason. They've already made two major trades, including one blockbuster and another swap for prospects. Now, they're making yet another deal in adding Caleb Ferguson to their bullpen.

The Yanks are grabbing the left-handed reliever from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club has sent two prospects to LA for the relief pitcher who posted a 3.43 ERA in 2023 and a 1.82 ERA in 2022 per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees desperately needed bullpen depth and they needed another left-handed pitcher after Wandy Peralta signed with the San Diego Padres. This fills that void for a relatively cheap price.

Joel Sherman is reporting that they're sending LA two prospects, one of which is reportedly far away from MLB action and another that borders between AAA and the major leagues, and that was Matt Gage per reports.

The deal is taking shape now.

Yankees fill major need with Caleb Ferguson deal

The New York Yankees have been active in trades, landing Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo to bolster the need in the outfield. Unfortunately, that required 10 players, most of whom were pitchers.

Caleb Ferguson joins the Yankees via a trade

That left them with a void that even the addition of Marcus Stroman couldn't quite fill. They needed arms in the bullpen, and Wandy Peralta's departure left them hurting for a left-handed pitcher.

Adding Caleb Ferguson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a pretty inexpensive deal solves that problem. He was a strong reliever for the Dodgers last season and in 2022, and he's left-handed. It's exactly what the Yankees needed.

They are reportedly not done in free agency even though the Stroman deal was signed a while ago. However, the bullpen options in free agency are slim right now, so trades make more sense. Thus, Brian Cashman hopped back on the phone with Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman and got a deal.

