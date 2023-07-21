Can Aaron Judge hit an inside-the-park home run in MLB The Show 23? Youtuber tries 100 times to find out

MLB The Show 23 has reclaimed its crown as the best baseball simulation game in the market. The latest edition was released with major updates on March 28.

Given the success of the game, renowned streamer Jonsey9 took up the challenge of hitting an inside-the-park home run with New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.

The Yankees slugger was a much-requested choice on Jonsey's channel, and he finally decided to attempt the challenge with the 2017 Rookie of the Year.

The challenge was to register an inside-the-park home run in 100 attempts with the Yankees captain. For the uninitiated, an inside-the-park home run occurs when a ball remains in the outfield with the batter touching all four bases.

Inside-the-park home runs have become increasingly rare these days with the reduced dimensions of the ballparks. Since MLB The Show 23 has very realistic gameplay, it was a challenging task.

Jonsey9 struck a homer with just the third attempt and came close to completing the challenge on the 18th attempt, only for the player to be tagged out at the last stretch.

However, he completed the challenge on the 27th attempt, with the batter just managing to secure all four bases.

New York Yankees' MLB season hinges on Aaron Judge's return

Judge struck 62 home runs for the Yankees last year, breaking the 61-year-old American League record for most home runs in a season.

The towering MLB slugger burst onto the scene after smashing 52 home runs in 2017, the most by a rookie, breaking Mark McGwire's record of 49 homers.

He was expected to play a crucial role for the Yankees this year after winning the AL MVP Award. However, a toe injury restricted has restricted him to the sidelines since early June.

The Yankees were in a strong position in the MLB at the start of June, but Judge's absence has seen them slump to fifth place in the American League East.

Aaron Boone, the Yankees manager, has lamented his team's lackluster performances of late, with the offense looking a shadow of its former self. It is evident that the team is struggling without its star hitter as the trade deadline approaches.

According to recent reports, Judge is on the mend and could play for the team soon. Even if he returns, the Yankees will need a massive effort from the players to turn things around in their favor.

The Yankees will be up against the Kansas City Royals in their next game.

