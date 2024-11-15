"Can they also spend money on their players?” "Boring af... These are poopoo": Fans annoyed as Guardians reveal new uniforms for 2025 season

The Cleveland Guardians are set to look slightly different next season. Fresh off their successful season where they made it to the ALCS, they are altering their jerseys for the 2025 season.

On Friday, the team revealed their new options for the upcoming season. While many of these upgrades are minor, they represent the team's rich history since its founding in 1901.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New piping and font can be seen on the team's home whites and red home alternative uniforms. The home white uniforms will also feature a new hat, while all uniform sets will contain the 'Diamond C.'

The biggest change is in the team's blue alternative road uniforms. Cleveland has been removed from the chest and replaced with the 'Diamond C,' a nod to the team's history from 1901 to 1945. Fans do not seem too pleased with the changes.

"Can they also spend some money on their players too?" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Same colors as like 25% of the league and boring AF. I like the Guardians but these are poopoo" another said.

Expand Tweet

"I.. Can't spot the difference" said another.

Some fans are not moved by the new changes while some can hardly tell if any changes were made. They had far bigger expectations for the new designs than what was shown.

"Are they different?" said another.

"Yikes! Are they supposed to look like that? 0/4" said another.

The Guardians will also feature its 2024 City Connect uniform set in 2025. No changes have been made to that set, but four teams will receive new City Connect Uniforms in 2025.

With the Guardians unveiling new jerseys, which teams get City Connect uniforms in 2025?

Boston Red Sox - Jarren Duran (Photo via IMAGN)

While the Guardians will not receive a second City Connect uniform, five teams will, while one team has retired their previous City Connect uniforms for their upcoming ones.

The Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, and Boston Red Sox will all receive a second set. Boston's yellow set will reportedly replace the team's blue road alternates.

For the Washington Nationals, they are retiring their cherry blossom set for a new set to be revealed this upcoming season. These were unveiled in 2022 and became a hit with the fanbase, so here is to hoping the new design is even better than the last.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback