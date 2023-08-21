Can College students watch MLB TV for free? Examining details and requirements of special offer

School is back in session, however, college students are being treated to free MLB TV for the remainder of the year. The MLB announced that baseball's preeminent broadcast will be made available for all eligible students until the end of September.

For college students looking to cash in on the back-to-school promotion of free MLB TV, eligible students will simply need to go to the MLB's website. Once there, students will need to verify their identity with ID.me. Free access to the baseball channel is available from Monday, Aug. 21, until the end of September.

The MLB is rapidly approaching its end, however, the race for the postseason is tighter than ever, with teams vying for a playoff berth. This promotion will allow students to catch up on all of the news from across the league when they take a break from their classes and their studies.

Currently, for potential subscribers that are not eligible for the student-only promotion, the cost for an entire season is $69.99. Now, students will be able to put their money toward their education and books, while also tuning into everything that MLB TV has to offer.

A closer look at all of the options that come with MLB TV

The popular channel provides fans of the MLB with more than simply live games. In case a student was unable to catch Ronald Acuna Jr. or Elly De La Cruz in action, the service comes with highlights and analyst breakdowns of the biggest news stories.

Students who capitalize on the back-to-school promotion will also be able to follow their favorite minor league teams as well. For students who moved away from home, watching their hometown's minor league team could provide some comfort and peace of mind.

