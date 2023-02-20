Can I watch Minor League games on MLB.TV in 2023? Subscription prices, details explored

MLB.TV is one of the best sports subscriptions out there. It can provide fans with access to all MLB games (or just the ones their favorite team is a part of) for an entire season or on a monthly basis.

It is an excellent subscription because it has wide-reaching access and it's extremely portable. Fans can view the game they want to watch anywhere from their phones or other devices. They can also come in at any point of the game, or start it from the beginning late.

It can be a bit expensive, though. For all that, here are the pricing options:

$149 a year

$24.99 a month (translates to almost $150 a year)

$129.99 for a single team

There are a few options and they can be somewhat tailored to a fan's needs. The question is, is MLB.TV restricted to Major League Baseball, or does it also come with Minor League Baseball?

Does MLB.TV have MiLB games?

In a new change for 2023, MLB.TV will finally have minor league games. It will be a part of the main MLB TV subscription which costs $149 a year or $24.99 monthly.

It will also be a part of MLB At Bat, which offers less than the MLB TV plan does. To access MiLB games, follow these steps from MLB.com: Log into the appropriate MLB TV or At Bat subscription. Visit https://www.mlb.com/commerce/redeem/milbtv to redeem MiLB.TV access. Download the MiLB First Pitch app and log in with the same credentials there.

It's as simple as that. MLB has made a committed effort to provide fans access to minor league games this season and in the future.

Top prospects can now be watched on MLB.TV

It doesn't have every single minor league game out there, though. Fans can watch the following at the moment:

Home games of 30 Triple-A and Double-A teams

Home games of 22 of a total of 30 High-A clubs

Home games for 19 out of 30 Single-A clubs

Eventually, MLB TV will have all the games available, but they're not in that phase of the subscription service just yet. Nevertheless, for the first time, fans can access games to watch top prospects instead of just the major league teams.

