Can I stream MLB TV for free on T-Mobile in 2023? Subscription prices, details explored

MLB TV is an excellent subscription service as it allows fans to watch games on their phones with relative ease. T-Mobile made this even easier in 2022 by offering a free subscription with a phone plan. However, that deal has ended.

For the time being, it is not possible to get it for free on T-Mobile.

"Our deal for a free MLB.TV subscription has concluded for the year—and we delivered $122 million in value to our customers in one week. You may have missed out on free MLB.TV, but there are so many other reasons to switch. Join T-Mobile today and score more perks and benefits."

There's a chance they'll do this promotional offer again since it was such a success, but it's not available right now. It's unfortunate since it can be a pricey subscription, but there are options for fans who want to be able to watch games.

MLB TV subscription: How much does the streaming service cost?

MLB TV is an excellent subscription service because it's one of the best ways to watch MLB games. Fans can watch games anywhere on their mobile devices.

That doesn't come without a price, though, and it can be steep. Right now, fans can get a free trial, but these are the prices:

$149 a year

$24.99 a month (translates to almost $150 a year)

$129.99 for a single team

The yearly option seems to be the best. It's slightly more expensive than the single-team subscription, but it offers 29 other teams' games rather than just one.

MLB TV can be for a single team or all of them

Many fans may not be all that interested in other teams, but it's not much more expensive for a lot more baseball. The monthly subscription can be pricey unless fans are only using it for less than a year.

For those who don't live near their team or can't go to games, MLB TV is a really excellent option to watch games from home.

Poll : 0 votes