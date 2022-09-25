"Can we continue this for the rest of the season" "We need games like this more often" - San Diego Padres fans celebrate team's victory, ask for more consistency from the squad

The San Diego Padres finally overcame the tall peaks of the Rocky Mountains. In the team's 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, the Friars broke a four-game losing streak at the venue.

The Padres haven't won in Colorado since their July 11th matchup this year that saw them come away with a 6-5 victory. This was also a welcome sign as they've lost 14 of their last 15 games in Colorado.

With their crucial victory, they distanced themselves a bit from their National League Wild Card opponents. The Padres are now half a game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and 1.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. Only two of these three teams will qualify for the postseason.

⚾️ @bipolarpadrefan @Padres we need games like this more often @Padres we need games like this more often

Yu Darvish had an excellent start for the San Diego Padres. He struck out eight Rockies players while only giving up two runs on five base hits in six innings pitched. His counterpart Chad Kuhl had a respectable start by striking out five Padres players while giving up three runs in 5.2 innings of work.

However, the Rockies' bullpen crumbled and surrendered six combined runs to the San Diego Padres. Manny Machado and Jurickson Profar combined for two doubles, two walks, two RBIs, and four runs scored for the game.

The Padres will matchup with the Rockies again tomorrow for the series-decider in hopes of winning their first series at the venue since May 2021.

San Diego Padres' road to the postseason

One thing is for certain, it won't be rainbows and butterflies for the Padres for the last two weeks of the regular season. San Diego is holding on to a precarious half-game advantage over the Phillies for the final NL Wild Card spot.

After their series at Mile High, the Padres will play the rest of their games at home this year. First up are the National League West winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a three-game set. They will then face the Chicago White Sox, whom they've struggled against historically with an overall record of 5-7 against the Southsiders.

They will finally end their season with a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. With 1.5 games separating the three squads that are vying for the final two Wild Card slots in the National League, it will surely be a must-watch for the parties involved and neutrals alike.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far