Can I secure compensation claim against MLB.TV? Class action lawsuit filed against league for sharing viewers' data

MLB.TV has had compensation claims filed against it. This stems from a class action lawsuit being filed over privacy and date. Like many other sites and streaming services, user data is collected. The problem lies with what this particular streaming service has done.

Since a lawsuit has been filed, they obviously were not behaving properly with their users' data.

A full 19-page complaint was filed late last year and alleged that Major League Baseball Advanced Media, L.P. violated the federal Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA).

MLB.TV compensation claims: What to know

According to ClassAction.org, the company knowingly sent data to Facebook when they should not have:

"They did so by knowingly disclosing to Facebook MLB.com visitors’ Facebook ID and details on videos viewed and their corresponding URLs. The case stresses that MLB.com is 'not sharing anonymized, non-personally identifiable data with Facebook,' but rather information that can lead directly back to a particular user."

It's unclear as to who will be able to file the MLB.TV compensation claims. Similar cases with the NFL and NBA have resulted in a lot of fans getting compensation, but the details for this case are yet to be known.

MLB.TV compensation claims are going around

As far as how much viewers could get, that is also unclear. One Reddit user said they were approached for up to $2500.

That may or may not hold true when the time comes, but "up to" indicates that it will likely be a smaller claim than that.

