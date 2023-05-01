MLB.TV Price Drops for May: How to buy, best deals, and package details

MLB.TV price drops are a routine way for the league to entice fans to subscribe to the service. It's a great way to get baseball games when most of them aren't available out of market or might be blacked out.

The latest price drop is for the month of May, so now is the perfect time to start a subscription. The streaming platform often has free games, but this is a way to ensure you never miss one, whether it's for your own team or for MLB at large.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB.TV price drops for May have arrived

Here are the new prices from MLB.TV price drops:

$140 for every game

$120 for a single team

Here is the original price range:

$150 for a year of all teams

$130 for a single team

MLB.TV has price drops

It's not a massive price drop, but it does help to get these offers. Every little bit of money saved is a good thing. You could have redeemed MLB.TV for free with T-Mobile through April 4:

"Save and redeem in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app by April 4, 2023, at 4:59 a.m. ET and sign up for MLB.TV between March 28, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. ET and April 4, 2023, 4:59 a.m. ET to receive a free subscription to MLB.TV for the 2023 season."

Jackie Daytona @ToothpickJackie Reminder to baseball fans that MLB TV drops drastically in price as the season goes on, they always have a father's day deal for like half off and by August they drop it to like 20 bucks.



They still block the postseason though because they hate their own sport I guess. Reminder to baseball fans that MLB TV drops drastically in price as the season goes on, they always have a father's day deal for like half off and by August they drop it to like 20 bucks. They still block the postseason though because they hate their own sport I guess.

However, since that deal has passed, an MLB.TV price drop is a big deal. Subscribe with your MLB.com account on the app or the website and start streaming today.

Poll : 0 votes